boAt crafts AI-Painted ode to cricket with 'India India' music video for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

The video is not only a feast for the ears but also for the eyes. It uses AI-generated visuals to paint a vivid picture of India: bustling roads filled with the hum of daily life, passionate fans with painted faces cheering from stadium stands, families gathered around TVs, and individuals in quiet corners, hands folded in prayer, hoping for India's victory. These aren't just scenes; they are the heartbeat of a nation that lives and breathes cricket.