boAt crafts AI-Painted ode to cricket with 'India India' music video for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

The video has been created by Tagglabs, composed and written by Prashant Ingole and voiced by Vishal Dadlani.
As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes center stage in India, Tagglabs and BOAT have created a music video called India India. This is the first music video of its kind that has been composed and written by Prashant Ingole and voiced by Vishal Dadlani. The video uses AI to capture the heart and soul of Indian cricket.
The video is not only a feast for the ears but also for the eyes. It uses AI-generated visuals to paint a vivid picture of India: bustling roads filled with the hum of daily life, passionate fans with painted faces cheering from stadium stands, families gathered around TVs, and individuals in quiet corners, hands folded in prayer, hoping for India's victory. These aren't just scenes; they are the heartbeat of a nation that lives and breathes cricket.
Tagglabs founder Hariom Seth expressed, "At Tagglabs, we've always aimed to push boundaries. With 'India India,' we're not just presenting a song; we're showcasing the future of filmmaking and the incredible capabilities of AI in marketing and advertising. Our commitment to innovation remains unwavering as we continue to explore new frontiers in the world of media and entertainment."
While the song captures the auditory essence, the AI-driven visuals make it a complete experience. From the bustling streets of India to the electrifying energy in the stadiums, every frame is a testament to the fusion of technology and art.
“India India” musically backed by ADR Media Production, isn't just a song; it's a journey through India's cricket-loving heart, showcasing what's possible when creativity meets technology.