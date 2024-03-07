boAt, in collaboration with Aishwarya Mohanraj, takes a stand against the objectification of women in songs

On the occasion Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt said. "We are committed to leading a movement towards a more positive and empowering portrayal of women in lyrics and music. Harnessing the power of humor, satire, and innovative AI technology, we aim to rewrite the narrative and give women the recognition they deserve. It's time to write the right song, acknowledging women for who they are and offering an alternative and respectful perspective that celebrates and empowers women."