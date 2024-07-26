boAt teams up with Tusshar Kapoor, Abdu Rozik and Mukesh Rishi to unveil Deadpool-themed airdopes

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
boAt, an audio and wearable brand, announces a dynamic partnership with Marvel Entertainment for the movie Deadpool & Wolverine. To mark this collaboration, boAt has launched the exclusive Deadpool Edition Airdopes Alpha, available exclusively on Flipkart and the boAt website. This launch coincides with boAt’s innovative marketing campaign, "Go Crazy." The campaign taps into the movie's hype and perfectly resonates with Deadpool's outrageous personality.
The campaign kicks off with a playful twist as boAt's co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta, discovers his car vandalized by his own marketing team, inspired by his directive to "Go Crazy for the campaign." This humorous incident sets the stage for a series of videos that showcase the campaign’s fun and quirky elements.
The campaign features three entertaining videos starring prominent personalities: Indian actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor, Tajikistani playback singer, boxer, and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, and Indian actor and producer Mukesh Rishi, renowned as Bulla. Each brings their unique style to unveil the Airdopes Alpha edition. Emulating Deadpool's irreverent spirit, these videos break the fourth wall, injecting humour and a hint of madness into the narrative.
In the first video, Mukesh Rishi (Bulla) unboxes the Airdopes Alpha Deadpool edition in his characteristic rhyming style.
The second video showcases Abdu Rozik boxing in the ring, competing for the coveted Airdopes Alpha.
In the third video, Tusshar Kapoor promotes the limited edition Airdopes Alpha in his iconic character style. Each portrayal captures the essence of the Deadpool series Airdopes Alpha, adding an element of excitement and frenzy.
The campaign extends offline with contextual posters strategically placed along select Metro Lines of the DMRC metro. These posters, infused with Deadpool's distinctive quirkiness, aim to entertain commuters and build anticipation around the product launch. One standout poster humorously reads, "Listening to gossip isn’t cool, but these Airdopes are."
Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Marvel’s 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie. This perfectly aligns with our brand's commitment to creativity and innovation. We look forward to delivering a blend of humor and superior audio quality to our customers through this exciting campaign and product."
The Deadpool Edition Airdopes Alpha will be exclusively available on Flipkart and the boAt website at a special price of Rs 999. This limited-edition product promises to resonate strongly with Deadpool fans, offering them a unique and immersive audio experience.