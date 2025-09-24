boAt's new PartyPal 700 speaker launches in advertising campaign with Netflix

Aryan Khan’s first directorial venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, isn’t just a series - it’s a cheeky, no-holds-barred toast (and roast) to the glitzy, chaotic world behind the silver screen. With its full-throttle narrative, the series has made its way to pop-culture conversations, sparking a meme fest on social media and trending at number one on the service within 24 hours of its launch.

In a nod to the raw and unfiltered essence of the series, boAt, an Indian audio wearables brand, has collaborated with Netflix India to introduce its latest speaker, The PartyPal 700, amplifying the excitement and giving an opportunity to fans to get their hands on this exciting product that celebrates the series.

boAt’s strategically timed collaboration with Netflix India for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is launched with an ad-film that intertwines the launch of a new product with the show's essence.

At the centre of the collaboration is boAt’s PartyPal 700 Speaker, which plays a pivotal part in setting up the premise of the ad-film. The film’s narrative is built around the prowess of the speaker, giving the stars of the show freewheeling access to be as unfiltered and uninhibited as the series itself because when "Speaker itna loud, sab bolna allowed".

The collaboration features Lakshya Lalwani (as Aasmaan Singh) and Bobby Deol (as Ajay Talwar) exchanging witty repartee, Anya Singh (as Sanya) and Mona Singh (as Neeta Singh) trade barbed one-liners, Sahher Bambba (as Karishma) and Manoj Pahwa (as Avtaar Singh) throw playful jibes at each other, while Raghav Juyal (as Parvaiz) rallies the crowd with his signature humour.

As the party teeters on extreme candour, Aman Gupta, co-founder & CMO of boAt, makes a surprise cameo with a punchline that no one saw coming, “Beta, teri party ko doobne se ab Shark hi bacha sakta hai.” He then cranks up the PartyPal 700 speaker, reviving the wild energy and ensuring the party roars back to life.

Speaking on the brand collaboration, Aman Gupta said, "At boAt, we believe in creating products that reflect the energy, boldness, and authenticity of our audience. The Ba***ds of Bollywood, full of drama and unapologetic spirit, was the perfect platform to amplify our PartyPal speaker. After all, who wouldn’t want to have a wild party even wilder?"

“By joining hands with Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, boAt continues to reinforce its leadership at the intersection of lifestyle, technology, and entertainment - strengthening its deep cultural connect with India’s youth,” he added.

Beyond this ad, boAt’s key products are seamlessly integrated in the series, headlined by the PartyPal 700, engineered to deliver 300W of powerful sound and equipped with a built-in karaoke auto-tuner, setting the stage for the ultimate party experience. The line-up is further complemented by signature offerings such as the Stone 1800 and premium boAt headphones.

These products are available through the official boAt Lifestyle website, as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets nationwide. This natural integration ensures that boAt is represented not merely as a product placement but as an authentic part of the show’s world, resonating with audiences across demographics while enhancing the overall viewing experience. By seamlessly integrating its audio products into the show, boAt continues to blur the lines between lifestyle, tech, and entertainment, enhancing the viewing experience with products designed for every vibe.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on 18th September 2025, tracing the sardonic journey of Aasmaan Singh as he navigates Bollywood’s chaotic ecosystem, supported by a colourful cast of managers, friends, and family, with special appearances by the who’s who of the Indian film industry.