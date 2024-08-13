boAt's Raksha Bandhan ad sees B-Town 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover launch 'Blackmail Brother Academy'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This Raksha Bandhan, boAt, an audio and wearable brand is turning tradition on its head with a playful twist that promises to be both mischievous and memorable. Presenting the "Blackmail Brother Academy" (BBA), a unique and entertaining campaign led by the iconic villain Kabira, played by Bollywood 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover from the classic film Hera Pheri.
The campaign taps into the universal sentiment sisters feel each Raksha Bandhan: the anticipation of receiving the perfect gift from their brothers. However, reality often includes cliché presents like a box of chocolates or the pervasive shagun ka lifafa. This year, boAt and the OG Bad Man, Gulshan Grover, are here to change that narrative with a fun and engaging Blackmailing Course designed especially for sisters.
In a dark, dramatic tone reminiscent of his villainous roles, Kabira delivers a blackmail tutorial. This piece-to-camera tutorial is a masterclass in persuasive blackmail, where Kabira teaches sisters how to leverage their secrets to secure better gifts from their brothers. Enhanced with overlay effects and visuals, the film culminates in a call-to-action urging sisters to demand boAt products as their Rakhi gifts this year.
Taking personalisation to the next level, boAt employs AI technology through its microsite called BH.AI to create unique, engaging, and playful blackmail messages from the Blackmailer Professor. In these videos, Kabira will address brothers by name, warning them that a secret shared by their sister will be revealed unless they buy her a boAt product. This fun twist ensures that the sisters can share these videos with their brothers, making the blackmail both light-hearted and effective.
"Ye course complete karne se har devi ko prasad milega aur apka bhaiya babu se zyada aapka dhyan rakhenge." With the Blackmail Brother Academy, boAt is set to make this Raksha Bandhan an unforgettable one, filled with laughter, playful mischief, and the promise of better gifts.
"A playful twist on Raksha Bandhan, our Blackmail Brother Academy is all about making this festive season fun and memorable. We're thrilled to have the legendary Gulshan Grover, the OG Bad Man, lead this campaign and bring smiles to countless siblings across the country," said Aman Gupta, CMO and co-founder of boAt.