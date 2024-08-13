boAt's Raksha Bandhan ad sees B-Town 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover launch 'Blackmail Brother Academy'

Taking personalisation to the next level, boAt employs AI technology through its microsite called BH.AI to create unique, engaging, and playful blackmail messages from the Blackmailer Professor. In these videos, Kabira will address brothers by name, warning them that a secret shared by their sister will be revealed unless they buy her a boAt product. This fun twist ensures that the sisters can share these videos with their brothers, making the blackmail both light-hearted and effective.