Bobby Deol takes a 'Badass' test drive in Kia's latest TVC

The new Seltos and Bobby are characterised by bold, unconventional, and innovative traits, which complement each other's imagery.
Kia, India's premium carmaker, has rolled out a new TVC, 'Tech is now Badass', featuring Bollywood star Bobby Deol for the New Seltos powered with Kia Connect. In the TVC, Bobby can be seen driving the Seltos X-Line, testing its limits on city roads.
The TVC highlights Kia Connect's advanced technology and connectivity as Bobby utilises its features to help him navigate and adjust the AC temperature.
The TVC personifies the word 'Badass,' with Seltos and Bobby presenting bold, non-apologetic, unconventional, and innovative characteristics, complementing each other's 'BADASS' imagery.