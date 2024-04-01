BOBCARD launches #AurKyaChahiye campaign to showcase the benefits of UPI-linked credit cards

“In our journey of transformation, we wanted every experience with BOBCARD to be reimagined like never before. The ability to scan and pay through UPI with your RuPay BOBCARD is one such step to forge meaningful connections with our audience and stay ahead of the curve. So, it was a strategic move to communicate about this revolutionary feature in the modern Indian banking system, in the language that most Indians emotionally associate with – Bollywood. We reimagined and recreated some iconic scenes from the B-Town to drive 'Top of the mind' recall and reaffirm our commitment to stay relevant,” said Sunil Gangras, head of creative services, Liqvd Asia.