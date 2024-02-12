Bold Care's new witty campaign features Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins in a parody daily soap avatar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bold Care, a sexual health and wellness brand, has announced the launch of its unique and witty campaign, #TakeBoldCareOfHer with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh who has joined the brand as a co-founder and has been working with it behind-the-scenes for more than a year.
With this campaign, Bold Care wants to normalise the conversation around men’s sexual health. This refreshing approach by Bold Care aims to change how society discusses men's sexual health issues and highlight that these issues are very common but at the same time, very easy to solve.
The campaign also stars famous internet personality Johnny Sins - featuring in his first ever ad for an Indian brand. The brand film is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama which is guaranteed to leave the viewers in splits. It skillfully tackles the issue at hand, normalising it through hilarious sequences, and presents a scientifically proven solution.
Written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the ad is directed by Ayappa KM. The brand film was produced by Earlyman Films.
The campaign relates to men who have long suffered from sexual health concerns in silence due to embarrassment of fear and judgment. This initiative aims to break through outdated stigmas, bringing taboo topics into the spotlight and sending a clear message: you are not alone and help is always available.
Bold Care's range of high- quality products are delivered discreetly within two days and has been trusted by more than 15 lakh men in India.
Rajat Jadhav, co-founder, Bold Care, commented on the campaign's innovative approach by saying, "With #TakeBoldCareofHer, we want to address the stigma around men’s sexual health in India. Our aim has always been to be the category creators in this space and initiate open conversations around sexual health. We're here to help men overcome their sexual health issues by providing science-backed solutions."
Ranveer Singh, co-founder, Bold Care, shares, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”
The campaign is live across various digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X.