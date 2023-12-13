Bollywood and cricket among most searched globally as Google celebrates '25 Years in Search'

From the world's most iconic performances to history-making breakthroughs, Google shares the most searched topics of the past 25 years.
From 2002 to 2011, Google regularly unveiled an annual retrospective known as Google Zeitgeist, providing a snapshot of the most searched topics globally. In 2013, this longstanding tradition was rebranded as Year in Search.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Google unveiled a commemorative video Google — 25 Years in Search: The Most Searched, which acts as a comprehensive culmination of this annual review tradition.
By delving into significant historical, cultural, and entertainment moments, created by prominent figures, events, and circumstances, emphasisng the impact of these events on global culture and consciousness. The film enlivens the essence of Google's quarter-century milestone, presenting a nuanced perspective on the evolving landscape of online search behaviour.
It all began with a simple 'search,' and the rest, as they say, is history.
The most searched topics of the past quarter-century
Landmark achievements hold significant importance, capable of shaping history. This is evident in the realm of space exploration, where Neil Armstrong's historic moon landing and Sally Ride's distinction as America's first woman astronaut remain noteworthy and continue to top the list of most searched “first steps in the history” and "woman astronaut."
The video extends the spotlight to various other compelling topics of interest, featuring prominently in the most searched categories of:
Decade: The 1980s
Sports: Soccer
Athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Most valuable player: LeBron James
Cricketer: Virat Kohli
Pokémon: Pikachu
Cast: Harry Potter Film Series
Simpsons character: Homer Simpson
Movie genre: Bollywood
Boy band: BTS
Girl band: BLACKPINK
Performance: Beyonce at Coachella
Emoji: Heart
Toy: Barbie
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
Breakthrough: Harnessing nuclear fusion
Superhero: Spider-Man
Heroes: Doctors, nurses, and first responders
Moment of silence: Moment of silence for Covid-19 victims
Challenge: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
Parade: LGBTQ+ Pride Parade
Movement: Black Lives Matter
Queen of Rock and Roll: Tina Turner
Fashion Icon: Rihanna
Scientist: Albert Einstein
World Record: Usain Bolt
Greatest of All Time (in their respective art forms): Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Taylor Swift, Malala Yousafzai, Dev Shah, and Victor Wembanyama.
With every reference, the film illustrates the influence of prominent names, trends, and moments on people's lives, capturing the essence of celebration.
Year in Search 2023 and other celebratory offerings
As we bid farewell to 2023, Google's annual Year in Search report provides a captivating retrospective on the year's most trending global and regional topics, spanning movies, shows, news, recipes, games, music, and more.
Accessible through a dedicated mini-site, this annual review offers a comprehensive snapshot of the world's interests and concerns, complemented by interactive displays, games, and additional content.
This year Chandrayaan-3 has etched its presence in the global consciousness, securing a spot in the top ten most searched news topics worldwide. Meanwhile, blockbuster movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and SRK's Jawan have not only dominated cinematic landscapes but have also become ubiquitous in global search trends.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has claimed the second position on the list of the world's most searched actresses worldwide, attesting to the international fascination with Indian cinema. Additionally, emerging cricket sensation Shubman Gill has made an impactful entry into the top ten most searched athletes in the world.
As part of the celebratory offerings, Google has also introduced a new feature called the Google Trends Time Capsule, aimed at revisiting historic search trends by testing users' knowledge of key events from the past decade and a half in a fun and interactive way,
On December 12, Google unveiled an interactive online doodle game titled Most Searched Playground. Accessible through the search page's doodle, this game offers insights into the most searched people, places, and moments over the past 25 years.
The Where's Waldo?-esque game is presented in a theme park setting, reminiscent of the immersive Google I/O Adventure experience.