Boman Irani and Sons associated for the first time in a heartwarming campaign film

The film opens with Boman Irani waking up on Father's Day missing his sons. He waits around all day for a surprise, only to be disappointed at every step of the way. However, his sons eventually surprise him by showing up as Boman's iconic characters, with a humorous banner proclaiming "HFD!" The film showcases the loving bond between a father and his sons, filled with humour, banter, and sentimental moments as it concludes with a toast to Boman's legacy and a heartfelt gift from his sons, the Legacy Collective box, symbolising their love and appreciation for him. The film captures the essence of Boman's multifaceted persona and showcases the true picture of the man and the legend, highlighting the significance of his role as a father in his personal life and leaving a lasting impact on his children.