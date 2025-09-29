Boman Irani joins Tulips to launch adult diaper pants in India

Tulips, a personal hygiene brand, has entered the adult hygiene category with the launch of TULIPS adult diaper pants. The brand has appointed veteran actor Boman Irani as the face of its ‘Life par full control’ campaign, aimed at building awareness and reducing stigma around adult diapers in India.

The newly launched TULIPS adult diaper pants include an aloe vera–coated inner sheet for comfort, leak protection for up to 10 hours with an ADL (acquisition deposition layer), odour lock technology for freshness, and tear-away side panels for easy removal. Available in a unisex pull-up style across all sizes, the diapers are designed to look and feel like regular underwear.

Rahul Jain, director, TULIPS, said: "Due to lifestyle-related issues, more and more senior citizens today experience weaker bladder control leading to urinary incontinence. Health conditions such as diabetes, prostate issues in men, frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and menopause in women often aggravate this condition. During our development phase surveys, many elders expressed viewing adult diapers as a ‘symbolic dependence’ and were hesitant to even discuss the topic — which explains the mere 2% market penetration in India.

We felt it was vital to start a national conversation around this subject and address it with the sensitivity it deserves. This conversation needed a strong and respected voice, and Mr. Boman Irani was our unanimous choice to lead it. Today, we are also releasing a short film featuring Mr. Irani, encouraging seniors to view adult diapers as a solution to regain their life outdoors and continue doing what they love, rather than letting weaker bladder control curb their desires.”

Boman Irani said:"I am extremely happy to partner with TULIPS in starting a conversation that matters. Age should not mean limitation. TULIPS Adult Diaper Pants are here to ensure all seniors affected by urinary incontinence are able to lead their lives with comfort, independence, and self-respect."

Tulips has previously introduced innovations like 100% flushable wet wipes in 2017 and Covid swabs during the pandemic. Its products are sold in over 17 countries, with more than 60 million units consumed annually.