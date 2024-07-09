Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande leads “SENSI Brigade” to rescue shavers in new spot

Commenting on the same, Gauri Malhotra, chief marketing office, Bombay Shaving Company said “As a consumer-focused Indian brand deeply rooted in developing products that are designed for Indian Skin and hair removal needs, we felt that it was necessary to provide an accessible and affordable solution (without compromising on best-in-class system razor experience) to young shavers who fear that shaving would lead to razor burns that would hurt their skin. While current brands in the category encourage shaver to upgrade to better razors at an extra price, we saw an opportunity to address this concern head on with a Sensitive on Skin and Smartly priced razor. This Sensi Smart 3 razor is a 3 blade system razor with an Aloe lubricating strip that’s Sensitive on Skin, available at just Rs 99, and provides bes in class shaving experience. This product has exceeded our initial expectations, and the feedback and reviews have been great. With these consumer first principles, and robust marketing initiatives, we are excited to make the Sensi Razor portfolio even stronger in the coming months."