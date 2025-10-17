BookMyShow Live launches new campaign ahead of Travis Scott’s India debut

BookMyShow Live has unveiled its festive campaign ‘Travis Wali Diwali’ to mark global artist Travis Scott’s first-ever performance in India as part of the CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR. The campaign fuses Diwali’s cultural warmth with the energy and creativity of India’s youth, reimagining the festival through a modern, global lens.

Set inside a lively Delhi household, the campaign film captures a typical Diwali night with a playful twist — fairy lights double as concert props, rangolis glow with Travis-inspired patterns, and sweets shaped like pyros fill the trays. As family members prepare for the festivities, the younger generation brings in their own spark — combining festive traditions with global pop culture. The film closes on a heartwarming note as a grandmother wishes Travis a Happy Diwali, blending tradition with contemporary celebration.

Dolly Davda, head - marketing, BookMyShow, said: “Festivals in India shape the future of how we gather, build connections and express ourselves. With ‘Travis Wali Diwali’, we wanted to capture how India’s youth celebrates today, where culture meets fervour and tradition grooves with trend seamlessly. As Travis Scott brings his world tour to India for the very first time, this campaign celebrates the country’s festive spirit through a new-age lens - bold, expressive and full of life. This Diwali, we celebrate the Cactus Jack way.”

The CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, will mark Travis Scott’s India debut with two performances at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on October 18 and 19, 2025, followed by a show in Mumbai next month. The concerts will feature large-scale production, immersive design, and the high-energy performances that have defined Travis Scott’s global shows.

With ‘Travis Wali Diwali’, BookMyShow Live positions itself at the intersection of music and culture, tapping into how young India celebrates — expressive, connected, and unapologetically vibrant.