BookMyShow's 'Aaj Picture Nahi, Bigger Picture Dekho' ad encourages youth participation in upcoming elections

Commenting on the campaign, Dolly Davda, head - marketing, BookMyShow, said, "With one of the world's largest youth populations and as the largest voting pool, this election presents a monumental opportunity for every Indian to shape our collective future. At BookMyShow, our vision remains to focus on the bigger picture while moving towards a brighter and better tomorrow, together. Voting is undeniably integral to shaping our nation's future and as a platform deeply ingrained in the entertainment ecosystem and therefore the youth, we wanted to leverage our resonance to urge young voters to exercise their right. Following a friendly yet hard-hitting tone, we’ve crafted the film to resonate with GenZs who are digital natives preferring snackable content, more socially conscious but also individualistic in their own ways. Our aim is to influence their perception of civic responsibility in a positive manner. We hope viewers understand the significant role of voting and spread awareness among fellow first-time voters.”