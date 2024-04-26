Boomer goes wobbly with Jasprit Bumrah for maximum fun in latest campaign

Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley India, expressed his excitement about the new launch, stating, “Since its launch 30 years ago, Boomer has become synonymous with Bubblegum and Fun. Boomer Jelly on Top is testimony of the same. This exciting new offering brings together the best of both worlds in a distinctive offering. We are leveraging this distinctive innovation to widen the price pack architecture of the bubblegum market to Rs 2/-. The launch will be supported by a multimedia campaign featuring none other than Boom Boom (Jasprit) Bumrah.”