Boomer goes wobbly with Jasprit Bumrah for maximum fun in latest campaign

Boomer and Bumrah have come together to launch Mars Wrigley India's new Boomer Jelly on Top.
Mars Wrigley India's fruity bubblegum brand, Boomer returns with its latest innovation, Boomer Jelly on Top. This exciting variant revolutionises the gum experience by combining the joy of jelly with the classic gum taste. Keeping in line with the brand's tradition of finding innovative ways to deliver fun to its consumers, Boomer introduces Jelly on Top with the beloved fruity flavour of strawberry, doubling the fun with every chew.
Alongside this launch, Boomer is set to unveil an entertaining TVC featuring star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, promising viewers a delightful showcase of fun and flavour and delivering on the brand promise of Har Pal Fun Kar enhancing every moment with its unique and enjoyable consumption experience.
The primary packaging of Boomer Jelly on Top features a transparent design, showcasing the combination of jelly and gum within, making it visually appealing and irresistible to consumers.
The TVC conceptualised by DDB Tribal, ingeniously captures the essence of Boomer Jelly on Top, highlighting the wobbling effect of the jelly as it blends seamlessly with the soft gum. Viewers witness Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah turning a challenging situation into a moment of joy by leveraging the playful nature of Boomer Jelly on Top.
Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley India, expressed his excitement about the new launch, stating, “Since its launch 30 years ago, Boomer has become synonymous with Bubblegum and Fun. Boomer Jelly on Top is testimony of the same. This exciting new offering brings together the best of both worlds in a distinctive offering. We are leveraging this distinctive innovation to widen the price pack architecture of the bubblegum market to Rs 2/-. The launch will be supported by a multimedia campaign featuring none other than Boom Boom (Jasprit) Bumrah.”
Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal said, “Our favourite, Boomer is out in a Jelly Bubblegum avatar that’s sure to make everyone say ‘yes’ to fun. In this edition of the brand’s ‘Har Pal Fun Kar’ campaign, we find Boom-Boom-Bumrah, Boomer’s endorser-in-chief on a gully cricket pitch, tricking the opponent just as he’s known to outsmart the world’s best batters.”
Boomer Jelly on Top is set to hit store shelves nationwide, offering consumers a deliciously fun way to enjoy their favorite gum. With its innovative combination of flavours and textures, Boomer Jelly on Top aims to become a staple in households across India, bringing smiles and moments of enjoyment to every chew.
The film is available in 8 languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu & Assamese which will be aired on TV. It will also be available on digital platforms.