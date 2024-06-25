BOULT partners with Ford Mustang in India; introduces the BOULT Torq, BOULT Dash, and BOULT Derby

"Partnering with Ford Mustang is a groundbreaking moment for BOULT, igniting a new era of innovation and excellence," said Tom Stany, senior brand & category manager, BOULT. "Together, we are not just launching products; we are crafting experiences that embody the thrill of speed and the essence of cutting-edge technology. The BOULT Torq, BOULT Dash, and BOULT Derby are more than audio devices; they are a testament to our commitment to inspire and elevate the everyday lives of our consumers. This collaboration is a celebration of our shared vision to push boundaries and create something truly extraordinary."