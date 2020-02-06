Bounce adds a fresh twist to the domain of Uber Moto, Ola Bike and Rapido

Shan accepts that along with the new nature of the service, it also demands a significant amount of consumer education and behaviour change. "We've over-indexed on communication on the apps, on social media and other channels of digital communication. We have also conducted awareness campaigns about the dos and don'ts around issues like - how to deal with the helmet, parking in valid parking areas, how to treat the vehicles and riding disciplines. Apart from the nurturing, we also have a penalty system for issues like parking incorrectly, misusing vehicles, etc. It could either be monetary penalty or blocking a user," he elaborates.