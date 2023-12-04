Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen inspires in Lifespan's #ResultsMatter TV campaign

The campaign created by PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications, depicts the story of Nikhat Zareen, showcasing her intense training sessions and her victorious moments in the boxing ring.
Lifespan, the manufacturer of nutraceuticals, herbal, ayurvedic, and personal care products in India has launched its latest TVC featuring brand ambassador Nikhat Zareen, the Women's World Boxing Championship titleholder.
The newly introduced #ResultsMatter campaign showcases the inspiring story of Nikhat Zareen, who went from being relatively unknown to achieving great success in her sport. The campaign, as seen in the TV commercial, conveys a strong message that goes beyond winning; it highlights the significance of accomplishing what seems impossible. This accomplishment is not only about determination but also about providing the body with the right nutrition, which is essential in any field. This is where the Lifespan plant-based protein powder range comes in, designed for champions and those who aim for excellence.
The campaign successfully highlights the connection between Nikhat Zareen's journey and the brand's overall belief in the significance of achieving outcomes. Nikhat Zareen is a well-known boxing champion. Despite her remarkable successes, Zareen's fame has been confined to the sports world. Lifespan recognized a chance not only to showcase Zareen's achievements but also to motivate people from all backgrounds to adopt a lively and health-conscious way of life.
The TVC, crafted by PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications, captures Nikhat Zareen's journey, from her strenuous training sessions to her triumphant moments in the ring. Beyond portraying her as an athlete, she becomes a beacon of inspiration for anyone aspiring to reach their goals through hard work and dedication.
Speaking on the campaign, founder and CMD of Lifespan Industries, Narendra Ram Nambula said, “In the world of sports and nutrition, there are tales that inspire and define greatness. Nikhat's journey from being an underdog hailing from the small city of Nizamabad in Telangana to becoming a world champion is one such remarkable narrative. Through Nikhat Zareen's story, our aim is to inspire people and make them realize that the impossible can be achieved. As a brand, Lifespan envisions to empower individuals to reach their full potential, both in the world of sports and in life. We strive to offer the necessary fuel to achieve high-performance results for world champions like Nikhat. We firmly believe that with unwavering determination and the right nutrition support, anyone can achieve greatness.”
Vivek Reddy, co-founder and creative director at PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications, noted, "Telling a real story can be challenging, particularly when re-enacting events in an individual's life. Nikhat’s extraordinary journey is one of those rare underdog stories deserving of an honest narrative that organically ties back to the brand’s purpose of “delivering results” because that is all that matters.”