Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen inspires in Lifespan's #ResultsMatter TV campaign

Speaking on the campaign, founder and CMD of Lifespan Industries, Narendra Ram Nambula said, “In the world of sports and nutrition, there are tales that inspire and define greatness. Nikhat's journey from being an underdog hailing from the small city of Nizamabad in Telangana to becoming a world champion is one such remarkable narrative. Through Nikhat Zareen's story, our aim is to inspire people and make them realize that the impossible can be achieved. As a brand, Lifespan envisions to empower individuals to reach their full potential, both in the world of sports and in life. We strive to offer the necessary fuel to achieve high-performance results for world champions like Nikhat. We firmly believe that with unwavering determination and the right nutrition support, anyone can achieve greatness.”