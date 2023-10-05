BPCL unveils 'Aapki Gaadi ka Mr Dependable' TVC campaign featuring Rahul Dravid

Ashwin Varkey, creative director at Fatmen Ideas, who conceptualised the campaign, shared his thoughts, saying, "Bharat Petroleum's foundation has always been rooted in a deep understanding of its customers. Our innovative approach was to demonstrate the remarkable connection between individuals and their vehicles, emphasising our commitment to understanding our customers on a personal level. In terms of execution, our vision was to create a joyful and relatable cinematic experience, with Rahul Dravid portraying a range of endearing characters."