BPCL unveils 'Aapki Gaadi ka Mr Dependable' TVC campaign featuring Rahul Dravid

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) unveiled a TVC campaign, Aapki Gaadi ka Mr Dependable, featuring former cricketer Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador.
The TVC showcased Dravid in various roles, from a distracted driver to a jovial dad cracking jokes, all while a voiceover anticipated his every move. The message was clear: 'Nobody knows you as well as your travel partners.'
It also culminated with Dravid's visit to the BPCL petrol pump, where he expected 'sahi quantity, sahi quality' delivered with 'next-gen technology' and 'thoda sa extra pyaar.'
Santosh Kumar, executive director - incharge (retail) BPCL, said, “This campaign captures the essence of trust, authenticity and assurance. It offers a glimpse into the rigorous processes and quality checks that BPCL's products undergo, reinforcing the brand's promise of providing uncompromised quality to its customers."
Abbas Akhtar, chief general manager (PR and brand) at BPCL, expressed his excitement, stating, "Our latest TVC campaign signifies the indomitable connection between 'Pure for Sure' and Rahul Dravid, a genuine epitome of reliability. This campaign not only commemorates the harmonious blend of BPCL's dedication to trust, commitment, and personalisation with Rahul Dravid's dependable persona, but also conveys our unwavering commitment to consistently deliver excellence to our esteemed customers."
Tarun Singh Chauhan, the lead consultant on the project, said, "The campaign's core essence revolves around cherishing the entire journey, not merely the destination. Through meticulous planning and execution, we seamlessly integrated the campaign into the fabric of consumers' daily lives. It provided a unique insight into the rigorous procedures and stringent quality standards that BPCL's products undergo, further reinforcing the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled quality to its cherished customers."
Ashwin Varkey, creative director at Fatmen Ideas, who conceptualised the campaign, shared his thoughts, saying, "Bharat Petroleum's foundation has always been rooted in a deep understanding of its customers. Our innovative approach was to demonstrate the remarkable connection between individuals and their vehicles, emphasising our commitment to understanding our customers on a personal level. In terms of execution, our vision was to create a joyful and relatable cinematic experience, with Rahul Dravid portraying a range of endearing characters."