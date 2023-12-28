Netflix’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a lesson on seamless brand integrations

The movie has some exceptional brand integrations that work with the story naturally yet stand out, we take a look at all of them.
Netflix’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The movie that is being termed as the ‘Insta generation’s Dil Chahta Hai’ stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Rohan Gurbaxani and Kalki Koechlin in brief roles.
It beautifully navigates the complexities faced by three twenty-somethings entangled in the captivating allure of social media. Amidst exploring themes of romance, failure, ambition, heartbreaks, and adulting.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is not only captivating audiences with its compelling storyline but also sets a benchmark for organic brand integrations. The subject and the presentation of the film allow for an array of seamless brand integrations. At a time when masala blockbusters like Dunki, Jawan and Animal are roaring at the box office, the number of brand integrations in the OTT release was heartening to see.
Let’s take a look at them:
Tinder
Tinder India is one of the brand partners of the film and happens to be one of the most important integrations in the film. The dynamics of this generation’s dating habits are an integral part of the film’s storyline and Tinder sits perfectly.
The film contains several scenes of the actors using Tinder.
It showcases how you can create some real connections in the online world through such platforms. However, towards the end, the film also talks about the several drawbacks of online dating and the superficial demands that come with it. From the looks of it, it appears to be a leaf out of Barbie and how Mattel leveraged from the script.
Nike and Reebok
The film has several integrations from sports and apparel brands. For instance, Adarsh Gourav a.k.a Neil in the film is seen wearing a Nike jersey. Similarly, Malaika Arora who has a guest appearance in the film is sporting a Reebok outfit while working out.
KFC
A KFC bag kept on the table when the four friends are enjoying a wholesome fried chicken meal at home is a notable detail that captures attention.
Zomato
This KFC meal is delivered by a Zomato delivery executive and is received by Ananya Panday in the movie.
Bisleri
This is one of the very first integrations in the film. Ananya Panday’s introductory shot has her sipping water out of a Bisleri bottle.
Standard Chartered
Adarsh Gaurav is seen sporting a jersey with the bank’s logo at the back.
Jimmy’s Cocktails
The film also showcases the life of a social media influencer ‘Lala’ who is seen sipping and promoting Jimmy’s Cocktails on her vacation. Jimmy’s Cocktails also came on board as the film’s brand partner.
Gucci
One of the characters of the film gives his girlfriend a premium Gucci bag as a birthday present.
Isopure
Ananya Panday (Ahana Singh) and Adarsh Gaurav (Neil) are seen consuming Isopure’s Whey Protein while working out.
Boddess Beauty
Ananya Panday is seen purchasing and using makeup from this e-commerce website.
Izumi
The high-end Japanese restaurant located in Bandra is mentioned briefly in a conversation between two characters in the film.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's promotional strategy
The movie’s promotional strategy has also been gaining applause on social media. Just like the film’s lesson, Netflix’s promotional strategy for the movie seems to be a great balance between the digital world and the real world. On one hand, it is banking highly on OOH and Digital OOH campaigns across Mumbai and other cities.
On the other hand, the film is also banking on content marketing to spread the word about the film online.