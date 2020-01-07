Brands, musicians and commercial messages

"The trend of using upcoming musicians or non-mainstream artists is either part of moment marketing or capitalising on the audience that the individual appeases to. For example, Let's Crack It Anthem by UnAcademy is a perfect blend of both Naezy's topical fame as well as his struggles as an artist connecting back to the problem that UnAcademy solves as a product. On the other side, if you see Ritviz’s Liggi video for Bacardi, it is about tying up with the persona of the artist that created Udd Gaye. With Udd Gaye, Ritviz created his flamboyant image pegged with EDM and hip hop culture that is picking up in India. Bacardi was smart enough to capitalise on this. Both the above examples are basically great pieces of selection by these brands, considering the value proposition they have driven out of them," Harbola adds.