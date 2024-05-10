Brands need to look at content beyond video: Hogarth-WPP's Karthik Nagarajan

According to him, e-commerce is now where social media was a decade ago. Today the lower funnel experience of a brand whether it is on social or whether it is on commerce is extremely important. In many cases it is actually becoming the lower funnel experience is actually becoming the moment of truth. The agency is currently working on a commerce content offering to tackle the issue. He explains that many times brands don't realise sometimes that the quality of the brand experience in commerce should be the same as the quality of the brand experience on television or on OTT.