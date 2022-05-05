Brands ride on Mother's Day wave

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film showcases the story of a young student - Bulbul, who is moving to a new city to live alone. It highlights how her mother has come along to help her set up the place, guiding her to do things on her own. The heartfelt appreciation soon turns into a deeper realisation, as Bulbul begins to see her mother as her first academy. An institution that had an answer to the silliest of doubts and taught her how to convert hurdles into opportunities.