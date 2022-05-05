Brands ride on Mother's Day wave

A quick roundup of Mother’s Day ad campaigns 2022.
Mothers make life better and in challenging times they put up a brave face to support their children. Their efforts deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated. With Mother's Day being just around the corner, different brands have come up with their own ways of expressing gratitude to mothers by touching upon a variety of motherhood related themes. This year, brands across categories have released ad campaigns depicting stories of love and sacrifice of mothers.
Here is a quick look at Mother’s Day ad campaigns 2022:
Unacademy’s ‘Meri Pehli Academy’ campaign
Learning platform Unacademy’s campaign titled ‘Meri Pehli Academy’ commemorates the role of every mother as the first teacher/educator in every child’s life. The film heralds mothers as a child's first academy from where children learn their first and most important life lessons.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film showcases the story of a young student - Bulbul, who is moving to a new city to live alone. It highlights how her mother has come along to help her set up the place, guiding her to do things on her own. The heartfelt appreciation soon turns into a deeper realisation, as Bulbul begins to see her mother as her first academy. An institution that had an answer to the silliest of doubts and taught her how to convert hurdles into opportunities.
Mother’s Recipe’s tribute to ‘work from home’ moms
Food brand Mother’s Recipe's has rolled out a campaign titled #TasteOfMothersLove. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Mother’s Recipe and Social Panga with an aim to acknowledge mothers who made work from home special.
The campaign video depicts a young working professional lady who is recording a heart-touching poem to her mother on Mother’s Day, thanking her for everything. It is a heartfelt poem is of the ordinary events that occurred during the WFH scenario for her, the usual tension on Zoom calls, and meeting the deadlines. The ad film ends on an emotional note where the daughter sends her the recorded video wishing her mother a very happy Mother’s Day.
Mylo’s campaign celebrates ‘Mom CEOs- chief everything officer’
Every mom is a CEO, in charge of leading her family and responsible for its efficient functioning that requires juggling multiple functions. In recognition of and to pay gratitude to Mothers doing it all, community platform for pregnancy and parenting, Mylo’s digital campaign celebrates her role as CEO – Chief Everything Officer. The campaign film shows a husband acknowledging his wife's role as a Mother who does it all, regardless of her hands being full with a new baby.
Created and executed by BTDT Media and conceptualised by Mylo, the film highlights that motherhood is a full-time job that deserves to be recognised and appreciated. By showing a conversation between a couple who have recently become parents, the campaign addresses the ill-informed opinions about a mother’s role and celebrates her efforts and dedication in helping raise a happy family.
SUGAR Cosmetics’ #MaaKoNazarNaLage campaign appreciates moms in their own language of love
To honour the embodiment of love this Mother’s Day, beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics’s #MaaKoNazarNaLage campaign is derived from the notion that mothers feel truly appreciated and content when their kids are praised for their success.
The campaign will kick-start on Instagram on 8th May, Mother’s Day. The idea behind this campaign is to make mom’s around the world happy by hearing their children get appreciated for all the hard work they have done. As a part of this campaign, the cult-fave beauty brand created personalised letters for over 1000 influencers, praising them for their success and thanking their mothers for the massive role they have played in it.
Licious' Khaane Ke Bahane shares Mom-Daughter's fun banter
D2C brand, Licious is showcases the relationship between meals & memories with their latest brand property- Khaane Ke Bahane. The brand aims to committed to serving meaty experiences and meatier conversations. Through its latest campaign, Licious intends to lend further eloquence to the concept through thematic storytelling.
Conceptualised and created by Tilt Brand Solutions, the Mother’s Day campaign film hinges on the ease & comfortable vulnerability of the mother-daughter relationship. Created for the digital media, the ad film showcases a friendly banter between a mother and daughter done in the guise of sharing a signature chicken curry recipe. As the daughter unleashes her culinary creativity with a little guidance from her mother, she also lets the mother in on some of her secrets.