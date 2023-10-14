Brands trickle in to cheer for India ahead of the World Cup match against Pakistan

From MakeMyTrip’s peculiar offerings, to Kitkat crossing its fingers, here are some brands who’ve put on their Team India jersey.
In an attempt to capture the fervor surrounding the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, MakeMyTrip recently released an advertisement that has garnered a mix reaction from the netizens. The ad addresses Pakistani fans who travelled to India to support their team.
Under the bold heading “AN OPEN INVITATION TO PAKISTANI FANS,” the advertisement, published just ahead of the thrilling match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, laid out an unconventional promotional offer. It stated, “If Pakistan loses by 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka.”
Other brands have poured in to leverage the cricketing extravaganza. Zomato has taken to X to share an OOH ad addressing the Pakistan National Cricket team. Burger, Pizza Milega, World Cup Nahi’, read the hoarding. Furthermore, the brand has also offered free dinners to netizens with the best renditions of the ad.
Oreo’s ‘Mat Bolo’ ad, featuring MS Dhoni, caused some hype a week ago. Now, the brand has gone the print route ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. The comms stay the same - MS Dhoni wants you to stay put and say nothing before the team actually bags the victory.
Swiggy Instamart’s clever wordplay ahead of the match doesn’t fall off the shore either. The food aggregator platform wants you to avoid cooking any greens, since India is going to do that for you tonight.
Kitkat has its fingers crossed for the match as well. In a print ad placed in The Times of India, the brand is tapping into the cricketing fervour of the glamorous India vs Pakistan match.
Lifebuoy has identified an opportunity to plug hygiene in the mix of cricket frenzy. As the fans gear up to push their teams, the nail-biting affair warrants some safe practices.
BharatPe has also announced the launch of a special World Cup feature on BharatPe Speaker, transforming it into the score keeper for the match. In addition to receiving real-time alerts for payments, merchants can also get access to live match updates. This is for all India matches, at no additional cost.