Under the bold heading “AN OPEN INVITATION TO PAKISTANI FANS,” the advertisement, published just ahead of the thrilling match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, laid out an unconventional promotional offer. It stated, “If Pakistan loses by 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka.”