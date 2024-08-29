BTS of Cristos' 'Mexican Chilling' campaign with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

The teams then delved deep into the product attributes of Mexican Chilli, aiming to capture the consumer's mindscape. Drawing parallels to iconic brands like Coca-Cola, which stands for happiness, or Volvo, synonymous with safety, they sought to position Cristos Mexican Chilli in a similar vein. The key was to associate the flavour with a specific occasion or mindset. "Our insights revealed that a lot of young people want to ‘chill’. We married the occasion of ‘chill’ with the Mexican chilli flavour and came up with Mexican Chilling and even created an anthem for it," he shared.