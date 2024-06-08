BullRage launches new campaign featuring brand ambassador Shivam Dube

Speaking on the brand campaign, Shivakant Menon, creative director Decision Pinnacle said “There's so much one can do if they tame their rage.Rage is a powerful resource which when stored can help fuel passion, ambition and drive needed to succeed.This holds true for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and for all of us who use rage fruitfully. A knee jerk reaction, a reckless action is wasting that rage especially in life as in sports when you cant let rage control your actions instead bottle it up and let actions speak louder than words .We found a great match in the philosophy between the brand positioning and the story of Shivam Dube. This is what's communicated in the film. Keep an eye on BullRAGe as we look to build the biggest work out community through an apparel brand.”