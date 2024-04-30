Bumble unveils a new brand identity and global marketing campaign for users in a new era of dating

“We have always taken our lead from the amazing women in our community. Today, they are looking for more choice and ease in their dating life and with the launch of Opening Moves, Bumble is continuing to put women’s experiences first,“ said Selby Drummond, Bumble’s chief marketing officer. “With this new global campaign, we wanted to take a fun, bold approach in celebrating the first chapter of our app’s evolution and remind women that our platform has been solving for their needs from the start. As we roll out these exciting updates to our product, our core principle remains the same: empowering women in every connection and in every relationship."