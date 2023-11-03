Bumble's latest 'Kindness is Sexy' ad soaks in the festive fervour

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, said, “When we approach dating with kindness, we help create an environment of respect and compassion, and for connections to grow. Kindness is a core value here at Bumble, and we know it is the driving force behind our mission of creating healthy and equitable relationships. This new content helps redefine the idea of attraction and encourages us to never lose sight of the most valuable traits in a relationship.”