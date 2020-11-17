Bumble’s new ad is for “your eyes only”…

… Where it encourages you to make the first move.
In the age of pandemic dating, a video call with the girl of your life (right now) is nothing short of a godsend. Bumble, the woman-first social networking app, took this a notch higher and hotter in its latest ad.
When a young guy’s girlfriend calls him holding nothing but cardboard to cover her body, he’s intrigued and slightly excited. The cardboard reads, “Nobody’s ever seen me like this”.
She then drops the cardboard and turns out there’s another one behind it and it reads, “Hope you’re alone”…. This trend of one cardboard appearing behind the other continues until she finally drops the last one…
… Only for the guy to see her in a gorgeous green saree. The guy is obviously surprised and for a moment, his girlfriend feels the video call has frozen and her boyfriend’s expression is all she can see… Turns out, he was playing her… He loved her outfit.
Make the first move says Bumble and in the ad’s YouTube description, it remarks:
“For your eyes only"
"No one has ever seen me like this before"
"Hope you're alone"
"3,2,1..."
Brighten 2020 with your first move.