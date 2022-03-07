Burger King, to lure meat lovers to its plant-based Whopper, masquerades close-up shots of veggies as meat

The Impossible Whopper is not available in India and not many fast-food outlets sell such burgers or food items. The exceptions are Burgrill’s ‘Green Meat Pounder’ and Domino’s Pizza’s ‘The Unthinkable Pizza’. On the other hand, a slew of Ready-to-Cook brands have doled out plant-based meat offerings in India. Some of the brands include Urban Platter, Good Dot, Vezlay, Beyond Meat, among others.