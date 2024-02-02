Cadbury 5 Star plans to erase Valentine's day in latest campaign

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "Fortunately, the Ogilvy experiential marketing team lead by Krishnakant Mishra managed to move mountains and get a ship to the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and our Ogilvy teams have orchestrated everything from a detailed live stream event in the middle of nowhere to a mission control room, and to add to the craziness, they've even brought in a legend like Nambi Narayanan to explain the science behind the mission. Every Do nothing campaign on 5 Star has been loved by audiences and we are looking forward to the buzz our latest installment generates."