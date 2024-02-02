Cadbury 5 Star plans to erase Valentine's day in latest campaign

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign introduces a ‘time travel vessel’ to skip February 14.
Cadbury 5 Star is set to revolutionise February 14 with a new campaign that will take the day of love out of the equation. Building on the last year’s endeavour to help escape the mush, the brand along with its volunteers will introduce a 'time travel vessel’, with a mission to erase Valentine’s Day.
On February 14, three brave volunteers will embark on a mission to fast forward the day from their timelines, with the entire world invited to witness the spectacle through an event which will be live streamed for all.
Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Saini, VP- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Since last year escaping Valentine’s Day was just not enough for some, we wanted to break the mush meter altogether for the 5 Star fanatics, and fast forwarding the day seemed like the only way to accomplish the mission while also offering a rollercoaster ride of laughter and endless banter.”
Cadbury 5Star has embarked on this mission in partnership with space scientist Nambi Narayanan, to introduce a ‘time travel vessel’, a ship named F.N.S. Cringe Vinash, that will be sent to cross the International Date Line between American Samoa and Samoa at exactly 11:59 pm on 13 February 2024 (American Samoa Time), thereby crossing the 24-hour threshold and setting foot into 15 February, 12:00am - the local time on the other side of the International Date Line thus, skipping 24 hours of Valentine’s day in a single minute.
The volunteers who will join this journey will symbolise the spirit of all those who wish to erase Valentine's Day from their calendars this year. They will be equipped with an abundance of Cadbury 5Star treats and Do Nothing as they journey through time.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the brand has released an ad film announcing the mission and asking viewers to sign up as ‘Mission Engineers’ by visiting the mission’s website– www.erasevalentinesday.com.
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "Fortunately, the Ogilvy experiential marketing team lead by Krishnakant Mishra managed to move mountains and get a ship to the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and our Ogilvy teams have orchestrated everything from a detailed live stream event in the middle of nowhere to a mission control room, and to add to the craziness, they've even brought in a legend like Nambi Narayanan to explain the science behind the mission. Every Do nothing campaign on 5 Star has been loved by audiences and we are looking forward to the buzz our latest installment generates."
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, Wavemaker India mentioned, “For this mission, we teamed up with some cool influencers as our hosts, carefully chosen to help us achieve our goal. As a countdown to the time-machine launch we will see diverse media touchpoints building anticipation for the D-Day.”