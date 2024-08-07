Cadbury Celebrations launches new campaign to honour uncaptured moments this Raksha Bandhan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ogilvy is the creative agency behind the innovative microsite that uses AI to recreate personalised memory images for Cadbury.
This Raksha Bandhan, Cadbury Celebrations launches the #CreatingMemoriesNeverClicked campaign, enabling brothers to turn uncaptured moments into keepsakes. Focused on the sibling bond, the campaign allows siblings to express their love through shared memories like playful teasing or saving the last piece of chocolate.
With #CreatingMemoriesNeverClicked, the brand has launched a microsite where users can turn undocumented moments into realistic photos. On the campaign website, brothers can share memories that define their bond with their siblings, along with photos.
Using advanced technology, including AI and upscaling techniques, the microsite recreates personalised images of users' memories. Developed by Ogilvy India’s creative tech team, the site incorporates features such as facial restoration, out painting, and de-aging to provide a high-quality experience while maintaining ethical standards. Once produced, these images can be personalised and shared with siblings virtually or printed on a specially crafted Cadbury Celebrations box, making for the most perfect surprise on this joyous occasion.
Nitin Saini, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India, expressed his excitement about the campaign stating, "Each year we aim to capture the essence of sibling love and nostalgia, often focussing on the timeless memories shared between siblings. Their bond is precious, unbreakable; they may fight, bicker and disagree, but at the end of the day, they care about each other fiercely. Our effort with #CreatingMemoriesNeverClicked is to continue Cadbury’s tradition of enabling brothers to express their love and do something sweet for their sisters during Rakhi, and through this campaign, we want to help them relive their special moments and grow closer.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “There are albums and albums of pictures filled with special memories of siblings growing up together in every household. But still, some of these special memories often go unclicked. At Ogilvy, we believe in creating work that beautifully blends strong cultural insight with new-age technology, making it super relevant. So, this Rakhi we transformed the iconic Cadbury Celebrations box into a canvas that helps brothers create those unclicked moments which we always cherish. Making the Celebrations box almost like a time machine that helps siblings go back in time and create a moment never clicked as the most special gift this Rakhi for every sister.”
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, west, north and east, Wavemaker India said “The blend of AI and emotions has opened up some great opportunities for us to transform last-minute giftee experience to a thoughtful gesture with the power of media. Leveraging behaviour-based platform strategy to target brothers and cutting-edge media innovations, we are seamlessly integrating the communication across platforms to encourage brothers to play a more active role in a festival traditionally led by sisters.”
#CreatingMemoriesNeverClicked builds on the TV commercial ‘Iss Rakhi, Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye,’ and embodies Cadbury Celebrations’ commitment to making every occasion special.