Cadbury Celebrations' new campaign makes birthday celebrations, a little more personal!

Speaking on the announcement, Nitin Saini, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, “In every culture, every language, the lyrics and tune of the 'Happy Birthday' song have remained pretty much the same since it was first published over 120 years ago. But each person is special in their own way and the celebrations on their special day should reflect that. That is the core idea behind this campaign: making people feel more valued and cherished on their Birthday, which perfectly integrates with the brand’s proposition to make every occasion special. With #MyBirthdaySong, we are unlocking a whole new element of sharing and caring by giving a personal twist to a long-standing tradition. With this campaign, we aim to be at the heart of the tender and loving moments that people share with their friends and family. We are confident that our consumers will take to this novel way of elevating birthday celebrations and surprise those near and dear to them with a special song for their special day!”