Cadbury Chocobakes eclipses the Sun with a Snap

Snapchat filter covers the Sun, only active during eclipses, with a Cadbury Chocobakes Choc-Filled Cookie.
Cadbury Chocobakes Choc-Filled Cookies has done a Cookie-eclipse. In what seems an interesting method to look up to the skies during an eclipse, the cookie brand from chocolate maker Cadbury, through a unique AR Filter on Snapchat that gets activated only against the eclipse sky, eclipses the sun with a Cadbury Chocobakes Choc-Filled Cookie.
This is the brand’s second campaign after its ‘Kahan Gayi Cadbury’ campaign and was launched on December 4, 2021. While the solar eclipse decided to give India a miss, it also happened to be a day where the world celebrated its love for cookies (World Cookie Day).
Sunainika Singh, Category Head - Biscuits & Bakes, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury Chocobakes loves celebrating the joy of discovery. The world Cookie Day, coinciding with the Solar Eclipse was a great opportunity for Cadbury Chocobakes centre-filled cookies to give a nice surprise to delight our consumers. The Cookie-clipse AR filter is an innovative interaction with our brand that will definitely find a sweet spot with consumers.”
Akshay Seth, Group Creative Director & Chinmay Raut, Sr Creative Director, Ogilvy India, said, “The serendipity of World Cookie Day and Solar Eclipse being on the same day this year, was too good an opportunity to miss out on. Given the brand’s “more than meets the eye” persona and the fact that the eclipse was going to give India a miss, we decided to give everyone the chance to create an eclipse with Cookie-clipse. For if you think of it, a solar eclipse is like having a cookie in the sky.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India, said “While Sun, Moon and Earth were literally aligned to make this a great idea, our challenge was to create the full eclipse experience in India. We recreated the eclipse with the most commonly used tech of camera filters. We didn’t want to stop there, we also worked with partners to cast the shadow on sun using outdoors, news portals etc. to bring alive the total eclipse.”
