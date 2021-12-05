Cadbury Chocobakes eclipses the Sun with a Snap

Akshay Seth, Group Creative Director & Chinmay Raut, Sr Creative Director, Ogilvy India, said, “The serendipity of World Cookie Day and Solar Eclipse being on the same day this year, was too good an opportunity to miss out on. Given the brand’s “more than meets the eye” persona and the fact that the eclipse was going to give India a miss, we decided to give everyone the chance to create an eclipse with Cookie-clipse. For if you think of it, a solar eclipse is like having a cookie in the sky.”