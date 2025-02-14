Cadbury India's dual Valentine's Day strategy: Romance meets anti-romance

In a world where Valentine's Day traditionally divides people into two camps—the starry-eyed romantics and the eye-rolling cynics—Cadbury India has masterfully crafted a strategy that caters to both, proving that when it comes to chocolate, there's room for everyone at the table, even if they're sitting at opposite ends.

This Valentine's season, the confectionery giant has once again rolled out its dual-narrative approach, with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk serenading the romantics whilst Cadbury 5 Star throws a cheeky wink to the naysayers. It's a bit like hosting a party where both Elizabeth Barrett Browning and Oscar Wilde would feel equally at home.

The star of Silk's latest campaign is a penguin. The heartwarming tale, conceptualised by Ogilvy, follows our flightless friend's journey to express its feelings, ultimately finding solace in Cadbury's new Silk Heart Blush—a chocolate that quite literally wears its heart on its sleeve with an edible blush. One might say it's the confectionery equivalent of a Victorian gentleman's flushed cheeks upon seeing his beloved.

Meanwhile, Cadbury 5 Star has taken a decidedly different tack. Their strategy? Unleash the uncles. Yes, you read that correctly. The brand has tapped into the universal truth that nothing kills a trend quite like having it co-opted by middle-aged enthusiasts. It's rather like watching your father attempt the latest TikTok dance—suddenly, it's not quite so cool anymore, is it?

"Valentine's Day is an important cultural moment, and over the years we have built distinct narratives for Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and Cadbury 5 Star to celebrate it in ways that resonate with each of the consumers," says Nitin Saini, VP of marketing at Mondelez India.

The campaigns target distinct demographic segments with carefully crafted media strategies. For Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Saini notes, "We lean heavily on TV, OOH, digital films, and influencer collaborations to create an immersive romantic experience."

The campaign aims to create an immersive romantic experience for young couples who view Valentine's Day as an opportunity to celebrate their relationships.

Cadbury 5 Star's campaign takes a different approach. "Cadbury 5 Star thrives on virality and participation. The campaign is designed for digital-first engagement, leveraging social media, influencer marketing, and user-generated content," Saini explains. "This year, the 'Uncles take over Valentine's Day' concept is amplified through real-world interventions and gamified social engagement."

The brief to agency partners reflects this strategic division. "For Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, the focus is on celebrating love in a way that feels fresh, youthful, and aspirational. The goal is to deepen the emotional connection with our audience and reinforce Silk as the go-to brand for making Valentine's Day special," says Saini.

"For Cadbury 5 Star, the direction is always about humour and disruption. The idea is to provide an unexpected, fun alternative for those who would rather opt out of traditional Valentine's Day celebrations, aka take the counter-culture approach."

The potential risk of conflicting messages appears to be mitigated by clear audience segregation. "While both brands target young consumers, the demography for each brand differs as per the mindsets toward Valentine's Day," Saini explains. "Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk speaks to romantics—young couples who view the occasion as an opportunity to express love and celebrate their relationship. Cadbury 5 Star appeals to the 'anti-Valentine's' cohort—those who either feel indifferent towards the day or actively want to avoid it."

Through this dual-brand strategy, Mondelez India has effectively positioned itself to capture both sides of the Valentine's Day market. "With both Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and Cadbury 5 Star, we tend to very different consumer segments, and so our brand philosophy and messaging are also curated according to consumer preferences," says Saini. "A consumer who loves Valentine's Day will naturally lean toward Cadbury Silk, while someone who prefers to disengage from the celebration will find 5 Star's campaign more relatable."

The campaigns reflect broader marketing trends in India, where brands increasingly recognise the need to address both traditional holiday celebrations and growing counter-cultural movements. This sophisticated segmentation strategy allows Mondelez to maintain market presence across multiple consumer groups while ensuring each brand remains true to its core identity.