Cadbury's #HowDoYouSilk campaign got us thinking...

Year on year, the brand has tried to sketch a signature style of consumption, consistent throughout their ad films. But, is Cadbury the only brand doing this? Well, not really. We've seen similar ad films from other players in the market that hinge on 'style of consumption', blatantly or faintly. For example, here are Nestle KitKat's not-so-old ad films that make it known how the product is to be unwrapped and eaten.