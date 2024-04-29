Campa Cola aims to quench the thirst of new India in latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign has been created by McCann Worldgroup India led by Prasoon Joshi.
Brand Campa re-introduces Campa Cola to new India with a bold new campaign. This new India is influencing a brave new world, confidently and assertively. Brimming with youthful energy and an inimitable desire to succeed, this new India is showing the world how it’s done. In flavours that match the diversity and character of the nation, Campa promises to be an offering that brings much-needed variety/differentiation and enthusiasm.
As Reliance Consumer Products scales up its operations, the brand film will be launched during the current IPL season, with media amplification planned across TV, Digital, Outdoor and Print.
Humming a new tune and scaling new peaks, we are at the threshold of self-confidence and ambition never seen before. We can create magic from the mundane, abundance from emptiness. We seek new horizons, new frontiers and vast new worlds. We are a new, young collective, and we have found a bold new voice that carries everyone along. A voice that can reach far and wide; a voice that can open up the skies and change it forever.
The film has been conceptualised by Prasoon Joshi and executed in collaboration with filmmaker Arun Gopalan and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan. The song has also been penned by Prasoon Joshi.
Prasoon Joshi, writer and chief creative officer McCann Worldgroup, said, “With this new creative the brand Campa looks to strike a chord with new emerging India who has self-belief and is restless to explore new horizons. It’s about pride in the indigenous and talent and determination to soar high. This new India has a thirst which needs something special to quench it.”
“This is the start of a journey for us, to provide the hard-working Indians with global quality products at affordable prices while celebrating their high aspirations in our communications”, said Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products.
Credits:
Agency: McCann Worldgroup
Writer and Creative Director: Prasoon Joshi.
Creative team: Ashish Chakravarty (Head of Creative)
Sambit Mohanty (Creative Head, North & South),
Varun Popli (Sr Creative Director)
Strategic planning &management:
Jitendra Dabas (Chief strategy officer)
Vishal Ahluwalia (Head of south operations)
Varghese John
Neha Saravanakumar
Chenna Sai Chandan Raj
Films: Jeet Kalra(head of films), Arshneet Bhumra