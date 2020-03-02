"Campaign doesn't work if product is not available at POS": Vineet Sharma, PepsiCo

Speaking of distribution, while there aren't a large number of players in the space, the offerings from competing players closely resemble each other in both taste and pricing. (1.2 litre pet bottles of Maaza, Slice and Frooti cost Rs 65.) In such a scenario, is loyalty even a thing? And will consumers hop shops in search for their brand of choice instead of going with the closest available alternative?

"While we have romanticised the experience of having a mango drink, we have delivered an equally valued product. The point of sale becomes very important. The entire campaign doesn't work if we're unable to drive availability at the point of sale. India being a value sensitive market, the price points of Rs 10 and 20 are core," Sharma says.