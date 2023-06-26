Canara HSBC Life Insurance collaborates with Amazon Ads for an Innovative “On-Box Advertising Campaign”

Rishi Mathur, chief digital and strategy officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, stated, "We are thrilled to work with Amazon Ads for this innovative advertising campaign. Amazon Ads's on-box branding service is on point in helping us reach out in a unique and impactful way to our audience and showcase “iSelect Guaranteed Future” plan as well as further amplifying our digital presence across segments. The collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of leveraging new opportunities to engage with our potential customers. We are confident the collaboration will drive product awareness and prompt customers to explore company’s digital offerings."