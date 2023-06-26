Canara HSBC Life Insurance collaborates with Amazon Ads for an Innovative “On-Box Advertising Campaign”

A unique QR code is placed on the box which customers can scan to reach the Canara HSBC Life Insurance online buying platform.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance has collaborated with Amazon Ads for an innovative on-box advertising campaign. As part of the partnership, Canara HSBC Life Insurance will use Amazon Ads's unique on-box advertising #UnboxingHappiness to promote its latest savings-cum-insurance plan, the “iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan”.
‘Amazon Ads’ On-box advertising is available on its delivery boxes and packages being delivered to customers. A unique QR code is placed on the box which customers can scan to reach the Canara HSBC Life Insurance online buying platform and enquire about or purchase the specific plan.
With delivery of the branded boxes directly to customers’ doorsteps, Canara HSBC Life Insurance aims to reach and connect with relevant audience. The campaign will focus on key metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Rishi Mathur, chief digital and strategy officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, stated, "We are thrilled to work with Amazon Ads for this innovative advertising campaign. Amazon Ads's on-box branding service is on point in helping us reach out in a unique and impactful way to our audience and showcase “iSelect Guaranteed Future” plan as well as further amplifying our digital presence across segments. The collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of leveraging new opportunities to engage with our potential customers. We are confident the collaboration will drive product awareness and prompt customers to explore company’s digital offerings."
Commenting on the association, Vijay Iyer, director, Amazon Ads, India, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Canara HSBC Life Insurance on this on-box advertising campaign. With on-box branding, Amazon Ads is helping advertisers truly think ‘outside the box’. Though not out-of-home advertising in the typical sense, the boxes serve as mini billboards, allowing brands such as Canara HSBC Life Insurance to deliver relevant marketing at scale.”
The on-box advertising by Amazon Ads is a step towards surprising and delighting customers.