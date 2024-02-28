Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches iSelect Guaranteed Future Plus digital campaign

Rishi Mathur, chief distribution officer – alternate channels and chief strategy officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance states, "Through our new digital campaign, We aim to portray various life scenarios, illustrating the importance of building a financial plan to fulfil one’s bigger promises and aspirations. iSelect Guaranteed Future Plus which is our newest non-par product offering superior guaranteed returns and a well thought financial tool which provides assured returns and income while safeguarding our customers’ financial wellbeing. The key insight here is one needs a plan that helps prepare you for meeting the bigger promises made to your family, and managing whatever adversities life throws at you.”