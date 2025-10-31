Candyman Sourzzz launches Indian folklore inspired Halloween campaign

ITC Foods’ Candyman Sourzzz has launched a new campaign titled 'A Desi Halloween', giving the global festival an Indian twist by reviving homegrown horror legends through a playful storytelling format.

While Halloween globally features ghosts, vampires, and pumpkins, the campaign draws from Indian folklore - featuring characters like Tangy Tantrik, Sour Sundari, and Meetha Khatkula. Each is introduced through short, cinematic social media films that reimagine these traditional spirits rediscovering their “flavour of horror” through Candyman Sourzzz. The visuals combine nostalgia, neon energy, and distinctly Indian mischief.

Anuj Bansal, vice president and head of Marketing – Chocolates, Coffee, and Confectionery, ITC Foods, said: “With Candyman Sourzzz, we’ve always aimed to make sourness fun and exciting for young India. This Halloween, we wanted to localise the thrill by celebrating our own folklore in a playful, modern way. A Desi Halloween reintroduces the ghosts and legends we grew up hearing about through fun, flavour, and nostalgia, making Halloween uniquely Indian in spirit and taste.”

Adding perspective, Suchitra Gahlot, national creative director, FCB India, said: “Halloween is relatively new to India. But the idea of horror isn’t. We used the Bollywood horror genre from the 90s as inspiration to get our candy-loving desi kids to celebrate Halloween, desi style. We wanted ITC Candyman to become the brand that owns Halloween—culturally, visually, and with a sense of fun.”

To extend the theme beyond screens, Candyman Sourzzz introduced Halloween-themed packs with collectible masks available via Q-commerce platforms. The brand is also running on-ground activations, OOH installations, and influencer collaborations that bring the folklore-inspired world to life through interactive storytelling and creative assets.