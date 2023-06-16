Cannes Lions sees 6% rise in entries compared '22; India sends 809 entries

Some of the Lions with increased engagement include the Brand Experience & Activation Lions which have seen an increase of 16%, compared to 2022, reflecting brands’ renewed focus on enhancing customer experience and brand building. The Creative Strategy Lions have increased by 35%, recognising the application of creative solutions that allow brands to unlock sustainable growth and measure impact effectively. Now in its third year, the Creative Business Transformation Lions have seen a 59% increase, demonstrating how creativity is a driving force behind successful businesses going through a time of change. The Creative Commerce Lions have increased 25% YOY, demonstrating an area of high innovation in creative customer journeys and paths to purchase. Outdoor Lions have seen an increase of 7% in submissions; partly driven by the FMCG sector where entries grew by 30% YOY and also from the travel sector which saw an 84% increase YOY. The Entertainment Lions - which sit at the intersection of branded content and culture - have increased 18% YOY and saw a 78% jump in submissions from the consumer services sector.