Cannes Lions 2024: 15 more shortlists for India

The Indian contingent's shortlist tally stands at 18.

VML, Ogilvy, Dentsu Creative, McCann Worldgroup, and Early Man Film have picked up a total of 15 shortlists from six Lions categories on Saturday (June 15, 2024).

Cannes Lions unveiled shortlists for the following Lions categories:

Audio & Radio

Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (One shortlist)

Dentsu Creative for Motorola Mobility - Motorola - Deep Connect (Two shortlists)

Film Craft

Early Man Film for Jindal Steel and Power - Jindal Steel - The Steel of India (Two Shortlist)

Health & Wellness

McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet (Three shortlists)

Ogilvy for St. Jude India Childcare Centres - The Impossible Choice (One shortlist)

Outdoor

Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (Two shortlists)

Pharma

No shortlist for India.

Print & Publishing

VML for The Times of India - Seal Alarm (One shortlist)

VML for The Times of India - Turtle Alarm (One shortlist)

VML for The Times of India - Seabird Alarm (One shortlist)

VML for The Times of India - #Unplastic India (One shortlist)

Saturday’s performance takes India’s shortlist tally to 18. On June 4, TGTHR, Leo Burnett, and McCann Worldgroup scored a shortlist in the Glass: The Lion for Change category.

At the 2023 Cannes Lions, India's final shortlist tally was 43.

