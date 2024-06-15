Cannes Lions 2024: 15 more shortlists for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Indian contingent's shortlist tally stands at 18.
VML, Ogilvy, Dentsu Creative, McCann Worldgroup, and Early Man Film have picked up a total of 15 shortlists from six Lions categories on Saturday (June 15, 2024).
Cannes Lions unveiled shortlists for the following Lions categories:
Audio & Radio
Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (One shortlist)
Dentsu Creative for Motorola Mobility - Motorola - Deep Connect (Two shortlists)
Film Craft
Early Man Film for Jindal Steel and Power - Jindal Steel - The Steel of India (Two Shortlist)
Health & Wellness
McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet (Three shortlists)
Ogilvy for St. Jude India Childcare Centres - The Impossible Choice (One shortlist)
Outdoor
Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (Two shortlists)
Pharma
No shortlist for India.
Print & Publishing
VML for The Times of India - Seal Alarm (One shortlist)
VML for The Times of India - Turtle Alarm (One shortlist)
VML for The Times of India - Seabird Alarm (One shortlist)
VML for The Times of India - #Unplastic India (One shortlist)
Saturday’s performance takes India’s shortlist tally to 18. On June 4, TGTHR, Leo Burnett, and McCann Worldgroup scored a shortlist in the Glass: The Lion for Change category.
At the 2023 Cannes Lions, India's final shortlist tally was 43.