TGTHR, Leo Burnett, and McCann Worldgroup score shortlists in the Glass Lions category

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
There were no shortlists from Indian agencies in the Titanium, and Innovation Lions.
Three Indian agencies have scored shortlists in the Glass: The Lion for Change category after Cannes Lions 2024 announced its first set of shortlists. In 2023, only one Ogilvy had nabbed a shortlist.
However, no agencies from India's ad land made inroads into the Innovation Lions category that in 2023 saw a shortlist from Leo Burnett. The Titanium Lions category like last year has no shortlists from Indian agencies.
Glass: The Lion For Change:
TGTHR’s work on Harpic Loocator
Project Farm Equal from Leo Burnett for Lay’s
McCann Worldgroup’s Dabba Savings Account for ESAF Small Finance Bank