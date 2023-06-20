Cannes Lions ’23: VMLY&R, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Enormous Brands, Leo Burnett and Ogilvy nab shortlists on day two

The Indian agencies have nabbed 13 shortlists, and the total tally now stands at 70.
VMLY&R, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Enormous Brands, Ogilvy, and Leo Burnett opened the Indian agencies' shortlist account on day two of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity; they have scored 13 shortlists.
The shortlist tally now stands at 70.
Creative Effectiveness: four shortlists
Ogilvy:
Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad – Mondelez India for Cadbury Celebrations (3)
Leo Burnett:
The Missing Chapter for P&G
Creative Commerce:
No shortlists from India
Creative Business Transformation: three shortlists
VMLY&R/VMLY&R Commerce:
Suvidha Centre for Unilever (2)
Leo Burnett:
Lay’s Smart Farm for Lay’s
Creative Strategy: two shortlists
Leo Burnett:
The Missing Chapter for P&G (2)
Film Lions: three shortlists
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi:
Restaurant for Zepto
Airport for Zepto
Enormous Brands:
Asahi India Glass Robbery for Asahi India Glass
Mobile Lions: one shortlist
Brand David Communicaitons/Ogilvy:
Fiama Talking Memes for Fiama