Cannes Lions ’23: VMLY&R, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Enormous Brands, Leo Burnett and Ogilvy nab shortlists on day two

The Indian agencies have nabbed 13 shortlists, and the total tally now stands at 70.

VMLY&R, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Enormous Brands, Ogilvy, and Leo Burnett opened the Indian agencies' shortlist account on day two of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity; they have scored 13 shortlists.

The shortlist tally now stands at 70.

Creative Effectiveness: four shortlists

Ogilvy:
Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad – Mondelez India for Cadbury Celebrations (3)

Leo Burnett:
The Missing Chapter for P&G

Creative Commerce:

No shortlists from India

Creative Business Transformation: three shortlists

VMLY&R/VMLY&R Commerce:
Suvidha Centre for Unilever (2)

Leo Burnett:
Lay’s Smart Farm for Lay’s

Creative Strategy: two shortlists

Leo Burnett:
The Missing Chapter for P&G (2)

Film Lions: three shortlists

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi:
Restaurant for Zepto
Airport for Zepto

Enormous Brands:
Asahi India Glass Robbery for Asahi India Glass

Mobile Lions: one shortlist

Brand David Communicaitons/Ogilvy:

Fiama Talking Memes for Fiama

