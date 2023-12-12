Cannes Lions ’24 submissions open on 18 Jan, eligibility period is 11 Feb 2023 - 11 April 2024

Luxury & Lifestyle Lions in, Mobile Lions out at the festival that will take place on 17–21 June 2024.
Entries for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will open on 18 January, and the eligibility period will be 11 Feb 2023 - 11 April 2024.
There are 30 Lions awards up for grabs with the Luxury and Lifestyle Lions debuting at this year’s festival that will take place on 17–21 June 2024 in Cannes, France.
Also, Cannes Lions retired the Mobile Lions because, as per its website, mobile devices are embedded in work across every channel and discipline, and for many Lions, mobile-first thinking is the norm.
The Lions:
Classic:
Audio & Radio
Film
Outdoor
Print & Publishing
Craft:
Design
Digital Craft
Film Craft
Industry Craft
Engagement:
Creative B2B
Creative Data
Direct
Media
PR
Social & Influencer
Entertainment:
Entertainment
Entertainment Lions for Gaming
Entertainment Lions for Music
Entertainment Lions for Sport
Experience:
Brand Experience & Activation
Creative Business Transformation
Creative Commerce
Innovation
Luxury & Lifestyle
Good:
Glass: The Lion for Change
Sustainable Development Goals
Health:
Health & Wellness
Pharma
Strategy:
Creative Effectiveness
Creative Strategy
Titanium:
Titanium