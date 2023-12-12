By afaqs! news bureau
Cannes Lions ’24 submissions open on 18 Jan, eligibility period is 11 Feb 2023 - 11 April 2024

Luxury & Lifestyle Lions in, Mobile Lions out at the festival that will take place on 17–21 June 2024.

Entries for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will open on 18 January, and the eligibility period will be 11 Feb 2023 - 11 April 2024.

There are 30 Lions awards up for grabs with the Luxury and Lifestyle Lions debuting at this year’s festival that will take place on 17–21 June 2024 in Cannes, France.

Also, Cannes Lions retired the Mobile Lions because, as per its website, mobile devices are embedded in work across every channel and discipline, and for many Lions, mobile-first thinking is the norm.

The Lions:

Classic:

Audio & Radio
Film
Outdoor
Print & Publishing

Craft:

Design
Digital Craft
Film Craft
Industry Craft

Engagement:

Creative B2B
Creative Data
Direct
Media
PR
Social & Influencer

Entertainment:

Entertainment
Entertainment Lions for Gaming
Entertainment Lions for Music
Entertainment Lions for Sport

Experience:

Brand Experience & Activation
Creative Business Transformation
Creative Commerce
Innovation
Luxury & Lifestyle

Good:

Glass: The Lion for Change
Sustainable Development Goals

Health:

Health & Wellness
Pharma

Strategy:
Creative Effectiveness
Creative Strategy

Titanium:

Titanium 

cannes lions 2024