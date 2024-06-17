Cannes Lions '24: 3 metal haul so far; silver and bronze for Ogilvy, a bronze for McCann Worldgroup

The bronze Lion was awarded to Ogilvy in the Health & Wellness category for The Impossible Choice, a film made for St. Jude India Childcare Centre. It shows Warden Pillai who has to make the nightmarish choice of picking either Sunil or Deepa for a spot at the hostel so that they can continue to receive cancer treatment in the city; the film asks people to donate money so that kids do not have to stop their cancer treatment.