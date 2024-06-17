Cannes Lions '24: 3 metal haul so far; silver and bronze for Ogilvy, a bronze for McCann Worldgroup

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agencies won their Lions in the ‘Health & Wellness’ and ‘Outdoor’ categories.
Ogilvy and McCann Worldgroup have opened India’s metals tally on day one of Cannes Lions 2024, and the country's Lions tally stands at 3.
The two agencies have won a Silver and two Bronze Lions in two categories out of the six whose winners Cannes Lions unveiled today (17 June 2024).
Please note the Gold and Grand Prix winners are still under embargo at the time of this article’s publishing, and will be announced later in the day.
WPP-owned Ogilvy won a silver in the Outdoor Lions for Taj Mahal Megh Santoor. It is a campaign for Unilever’s Brooke Bond Taj Mahal tea brand, where santoor strings recreated on a billboard interact with rainwater and perform a rendition of the Raag Megh Malhar.
The installation, seen in the video above, as per Ogilvy’s website, was bestowed with a Guinness World Record for being the "Largest Environmentally Interactive Billboard."
The bronze Lion was awarded to Ogilvy in the Health & Wellness category for The Impossible Choice, a film made for St. Jude India Childcare Centre. It shows Warden Pillai who has to make the nightmarish choice of picking either Sunil or Deepa for a spot at the hostel so that they can continue to receive cancer treatment in the city; the film asks people to donate money so that kids do not have to stop their cancer treatment.
McCann Worldgroup’s silver is from the Health & Wellness category too. The Fit My Feet campaign is for Buckaroo Footwear: a toolkit that combines raw materials and existing cobbler’s tools to create custom and inexpensive slippers for people with clubfoot.