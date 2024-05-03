Cannes Lions announces 2024 shortlisting jury members including 6 Indians

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The list includes- Kopal Naithani, Naina Meattle, Ankit Desai, Gurbaksh Singh, Kartikeya Tiwari, and Prashant Tekwani.
Cannes Lions has announced the line-up of global experts from across the creative industries who will shortlist world-class creative work this June. Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 17 to 21 June 2024.
Announced are experts from across 75 markets, representing the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. Markets represented on the Shortlisting Jury for the first time are Algeria, Bulgaria, Cambodia, El Salvador, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Panama, Nicaragua, Slovakia, Uganda and Uzbekistan.
This year's jury boasts a strong representation from India with six accomplished professionals: Kopal Naithani, director and founder of Superfly Films (Film Lions); Naina Meattle, vice president of planning at BBDO (Direct Lions); Ankit Desai, head of media, digital marketing, and brand PR at Marico (Media Lions); Gurbaksh Singh, chief innovation officer at Dentsu Creative (Social & Influencer Lions); Kartikeya Tiwari, national creative director and senior vice president at FCB Kinnect (Brand Experience & Activation Lions); and Prashant Tekwani, managing partner at Havas CX (Brand Experience & Activation Lions).
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, "Our Shortlisting Jurors play a fundamental role in the Cannes Lions judging process. This talented line-up of industry experts will bring us one step closer to defining the creative benchmark on the global stage this June. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work in curating the work that will go on to be awarded and recognised at the Festival this year."
Marian Brannelly, global director of Awards, LIONS, added, "We’re delighted to have representation from 12 new markets on the Shortlisting Jury this year, bringing a breadth of perspectives and specialisms to the judging process. It’s essential that we have diverse viewpoints and voices in this crucial stage of judging, and we’re looking forward to seeing the work that will go on to be shortlisted."