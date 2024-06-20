By afaqs! news bureau
Cannes Lions Day four: Two-metal haul so far; Leo Burnett and Ogilvy win a Lion each, tally at 14

Winners from seven categories were announced today.

India’s disappointing run at the 2024 Cannes Lions continues after the Indian contingent picked up only two Lions – a Silver and a Bronze. The tally now stands at 14.

Cannes Lions announced winners from seven categories: Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Innovation Lions, and Luxury & Lifestyle Lions.

Leo Burnett won a Silver metal in the ‘Creative Effectiveness’ category. Ogilvy picked up a Bronze in the ‘Creative Strategy’ category.

The Publicis-owned Leo Burnett was rewarded for its work on Oreo where the agency, through #BringBack2011tried to convince viewers to pretend the cookie brand was debuting in India.

Why? Oreo entered the country in 2011 – the year when India last won the men’s cricket world cup. What’s life without a bit of superstition?

Ogilvy, on the other hand, won a Bronze Lion in the ‘Creative Strategy’ category for VI Human Network Testing Network, a campaign the WPP-owned ad agency delivered for telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Mumbai’s dabbawallas, combing through over 500 locations, across every by-lane, nook and corner of the city, gave Vi on-the-spot feedback about our network's performance. 

