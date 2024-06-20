Cannes Lions Day four: Two-metal haul so far; Leo Burnett and Ogilvy win a Lion each, tally at 14

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Winners from seven categories were announced today.
India’s disappointing run at the 2024 Cannes Lions continues after the Indian contingent picked up only two Lions – a Silver and a Bronze. The tally now stands at 14.
Cannes Lions announced winners from seven categories: Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Innovation Lions, and Luxury & Lifestyle Lions.
Leo Burnett won a Silver metal in the ‘Creative Effectiveness’ category. Ogilvy picked up a Bronze in the ‘Creative Strategy’ category.
The Publicis-owned Leo Burnett was rewarded for its work on Oreo where the agency, through #BringBack2011tried to convince viewers to pretend the cookie brand was debuting in India.
Why? Oreo entered the country in 2011 – the year when India last won the men’s cricket world cup. What’s life without a bit of superstition?
Ogilvy, on the other hand, won a Bronze Lion in the ‘Creative Strategy’ category for VI Human Network Testing Network, a campaign the WPP-owned ad agency delivered for telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi).
Mumbai’s dabbawallas, combing through over 500 locations, across every by-lane, nook and corner of the city, gave Vi on-the-spot feedback about our network's performance.