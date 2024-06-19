Cannes Lions day three: 2-metal haul so far, FCB Kinnect & VML score Silver Lions; tally now at 11

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Both agencies won a Silver Lion each in the PR Lions category.
India’s muted performance at the Cannes Lions 2024 continues. As of mid-day at the festival on day three, the Indian contingent has only won two Silver Lions.
FCB Kinnect and VML won a Silver each in the PR Lions category. It takes India’s total metals tally to 11.
Lululemon EOSS, a campaign FCB Kinnect executed for HDFC Bank, won the agency a Silver Lion.
Using artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, it created a fake brand and promoted its End of Season Sale with celebrity Norah Fatehi.
Users who clicked on the ad were told it was fake and then educated about how scamsters use AI technology to rob unsuspecting users.
VML, on the other hand, won its second metal for Sing To Remember, a campaign it created for Coca-Cola India. The campaign has won a Bronze in the 'Entertainment Lions For Music category' on day two of Cannes Lions.